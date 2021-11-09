County auditor-controller guilty of one charge, no verdict on felonies

A Superior Court jury on Tuesday morning found Imperial County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado guilty of one misdemeanor count of willful disobedience of a court order.
Judge Poli Flores Jr. declared a mistrial on two felony counts of misappropriation of public funds after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.