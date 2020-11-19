EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee $50,000 to first look into issues certain segments of the population have been experiencing and then find ways to resolve them.

Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee Project Coordinator and Chairwoman Marlene Thomas at the request of the supervisors included women as a group that is marginalized.

