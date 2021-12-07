County board to consider battery-storage project

This map included in the Imperial County Board of Supervisors agenda packet for today shows the planned location for the 163-acre Westside Canal Battery Storage Project. The project site is marked with a red asterisk. COURTESY PHOTO
EL CENTRO – Solar farms and geothermal plants dotting its vast open landscape, Imperial County is poised to take another step forward today in its effort to become a renewable energy hub.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider approval of a facility that would use massive batteries to store electric power generated at such facilities, a county report states. The 163-acre site eight miles southwest of El Centro would be built out over 10 years and eventually store up to 2,000 megawatts of electricity in up to 500,000 square feet of enclosed space.
