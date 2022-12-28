County collects 95.85% of unsecured property taxes

Imperial County Administration building in El Centro. IVP FILE PHOTO

 IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO – A two-woman team from Imperial County tax collectors collected 95.85% of the county’s unsecured property taxes, a feat made even more impressive by the chaos the pandemic created.

In an interview with Assistant Treasurer-Tax Collector Suzanne Bermudez and Acting Supervisor Sylvia Sanchez on Dec. 20, Bermudez said that the team consisted of Sanchez and Accounting Technician Emma Alatorre-Valenzuela.

