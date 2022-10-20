EL CENTRO — On Monday, October 17, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) and Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) held a joint ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the ICOE West Urban Greening Project, located at the ICOE Administrative Conference Center.

“I’m very proud of the work that has been done, and appreciate the efforts of Juan Verdugo, Magali Meza, and Wendy Rangel to bring it to completion,” said Dr. Todd Finnell, County Superintendent of Schools. “This greening project will not only be good for the environment, but it will be instrumental in our efforts to improve the health and wellness of our employees, their families, and those in the community. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the ICAPCD and are grateful for their support.”

