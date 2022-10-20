Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
County Superintendent Dr. Todd Finnell speaks about the importance of health and wellness at the ceremony for the completion of the ICOE Urban Greening Project in front of ICOE West, Building E, on Monday, Oct. 17, in El Centro.
Members from ICOE, ICAPDC and the County of Imperial Board of Supervisors line up as County Superintendent of Schools Todd Finnell cuts the ribbon in celebration of the ICOE Urban Greening Project completion, on Monday, Oct. 17, in El Centro.
County Superintendent Dr. Todd Finnell speaks about the importance of health and wellness at the ceremony for the completion of the ICOE Urban Greening Project in front of ICOE West, Building E, on Monday, Oct. 17, in El Centro.
MIA RAMOS PHOTO
Members from ICOE, ICAPDC and the County of Imperial Board of Supervisors line up as County Superintendent of Schools Todd Finnell cuts the ribbon in celebration of the ICOE Urban Greening Project completion, on Monday, Oct. 17, in El Centro.
EL CENTRO — On Monday, October 17, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) and Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) held a joint ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the ICOE West Urban Greening Project, located at the ICOE Administrative Conference Center.
“I’m very proud of the work that has been done, and appreciate the efforts of Juan Verdugo, Magali Meza, and Wendy Rangel to bring it to completion,” said Dr. Todd Finnell, County Superintendent of Schools. “This greening project will not only be good for the environment, but it will be instrumental in our efforts to improve the health and wellness of our employees, their families, and those in the community. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the ICAPCD and are grateful for their support.”
