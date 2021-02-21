EL CENTRO — Spurred by comments from Imperial County Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar two weeks ago about the equity of COVID-19 vaccines, the supervisors and the county are expected to send a letter to the governor Tuesday with their concerns.

The letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom is meant to express the county’s discontent with the inequity in Imperial County’s vaccine allotment and to demand an increased allocation, according to the letter supervisors are expected to ratify Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.