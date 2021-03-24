EL CENTRO — Just three weeks after Imperial County moved into the red tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, it could move into the orange tier as early as next week.

Every Tuesday at noon the state updates county-by-county COVID-19 numbers, and this week it reported Imperial County had met the metrics to move into the orange tier. As long as the county maintains those metrics, it will be allowed to advance.

