Miguel Figueroa
Buy Now

County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa

FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — In a nod to the potential of the county’s embryonic lithium industry, on Tuesday the Imperial County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a reorganization of its executive office which will now include a deputy executive for natural resources.

The plan, put forth by County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa, calls for that position to be housed in the county’s North End, near where developers hope to extract millions worth of lithium in hopes of both manufacturing batteries from it and creating thousands of jobs. The deputy executive for natural resources would be a liaison to the lithium industry.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.