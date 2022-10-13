Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — In a nod to the potential of the county’s embryonic lithium industry, on Tuesday the Imperial County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a reorganization of its executive office which will now include a deputy executive for natural resources.
The plan, put forth by County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa, calls for that position to be housed in the county’s North End, near where developers hope to extract millions worth of lithium in hopes of both manufacturing batteries from it and creating thousands of jobs. The deputy executive for natural resources would be a liaison to the lithium industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.