EL CENTRO — Following the June 28 Niland Fire that county officials said resembled a war zone, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning authorized funds to assist the community after declaring an emergency for the small town.

The declaration is needed to allow the county to use money from the Community and Agricultural Benefit funds to begin the process of cleaning up the town.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.