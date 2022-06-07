COUNTY - Imperial County Deputy Executive Officer, Esperanza Colio-Warren confirmed in May she is being considered for the Calexico city manager’s job, a position vacated by her current boss, Miguel Figueroa, when he became county executive officer in April.
“I have not been appointed as the new city manager,” she said in a statement. “Last May 12, the Calexico City Council unanimously voted to offer the position to me upon acceptance of the contract terms. Today, the city council agenda includes an item in closed session to discuss the terms of the agreement.” She had no further comment.
