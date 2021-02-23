EL CENTRO —The Imperial County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote today on sending a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting membership in the Quantifications Settlement Agreement Joint Powers Authority, but that request likely will be blocked, according to one observer.

The QSA JPA creation and funding agreement allows additional parties to join only upon an amendment of the agreement agreed upon by all the existing parties.

