EL CENTRO — For years, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors has been requesting without success the necessary funds to build a wastewater treatment facility on the U.S. side of the border to help clean up pollution in the New River.

The supervisors most recently are irked with a Feb. 19 letter from the International Boundary and Water Commission that told them there are no funds available for a wastewater treatment facility on the U.S. side of the border.

