EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement between the county and the Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic to continue administering the $788,325 still available for the Housing for Harvest program.

The program announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in July 2020  provides temporary hotel housing options for farm and food processing employees to self-isolate if they are COVID-19 positive and do not require hospitalization, or have been exposed and cannot properly self-isolate at home.

