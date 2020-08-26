EL CENTRO — As the Imperial County Board of Supervisors moves into its budgeting process for next year, the administrative staff recommended offering an early retirement incentive package to 685 employees to save several million dollars.

The incentive would be for an additional year of service credit for retirement purposes only.

