Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
RIGHT TO LEFT: Brawley Fire Chief Mike York and Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman smile for a photo while holding a City of Brawley proclamation in honor of Fire Prevention Week™, during a recent Brawley City Council meeting, Oct. 4, in Brawley. Photo Courtesy City of Brawley
COUNTY – Fire Departments from the Imperial Valley will commemorate Fire Prevention Week, designated from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.
The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA) said they are celebrating their 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week™ in 2022, with this year’s campaign theme being “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”. The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires, according to NFPA®.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.