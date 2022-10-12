Fire Prevention Week in Imperial Valley

RIGHT TO LEFT: Brawley Fire Chief Mike York and Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman smile for a photo while holding a City of Brawley proclamation in honor of Fire Prevention Week™, during a recent Brawley City Council meeting, Oct. 4, in Brawley. Photo Courtesy City of Brawley

 Photo Courtesy City of Brawley

COUNTY – Fire Departments from the Imperial Valley will commemorate Fire Prevention Week, designated from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA) said they are celebrating their 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week™ in 2022, with this year’s campaign theme being “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”. The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires, according to NFPA®.

