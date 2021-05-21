County honors senior meal providers

FROM LEFT: County Supervisors Jesus Escobar and Ryan Kelley, Chairman Michael Kelley, Brownie’s Diner owners Juanita and Gabriel Rebollar, acting Public Administrator/AAA Director Sarah Enz, AAA Fiscal Manager Madeline Dessert, and Supervisor Luis Plancarte as seen following a special presentation in the county board chambers Tuesday. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – Three food-service providers were honored Tuesday for their work with the Senior Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors and the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) recognized ARC-Imperial Valley, Brownie’s Diner and Rosa’s Plane Food during the board’s regular meeting.

FROM LEFT: County Chairman Mike Kelley; Art Santos, executive officer of ARC-Imperial Valley; Alex King, director of economic development for ARC; Sarah Enz, acting public administrator/AAA director, and Madeline Dessert, AAA fiscal manager, as seen following a special presentation in the county board chambers Tuesday. COURTESY PHOTO

 

