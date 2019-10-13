EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors wants the governor and the state to understand the New River has been an egregious omission in the state’s environmental policy.

On Tuesday, the supervisors approved Chairman Ryan Kelley to sign a letter to be sent Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging him to take a leadership role to address the transboundary water flow and pollution issues at the New River.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.