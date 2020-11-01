EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a proclamation that declared the existence of a local emergency in the county of Imperial at the New River once again.

CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. penned a letter explaining the county’s position and, after receiving additional input from the supervisors, sent the letter to the appropriate federal officials.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.