County issues emergency declaration regarding Salton Sea
EL CENTRO — Irritated with the lack of progress in remediation work at the Salton Sea, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors declared an emergency and issued a letter to the state detailing its concerns.

In a June 27 letter to E. Joaquin Esquivel, the chair of the State Water Resource Board, Imperial County Air Control District Officer Matt Dessert wrote that his agency is disappointed with the lack of progress that has been made to mitigation air quality impacts coming from the Salton Sea.

