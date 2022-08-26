Bridge collapse
A photo shared on Facebook shows a bridge on Interstate 10 near Blythe collapsed Wednesday afternoon, apparently from a flash flood. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – Imperial County apparently avoided major damage Wednesday afternoon from a vicious-looking thunderstorm declared severe by the National Weather Service, local authorities said Thursday.

The menacing clouds blanketed the northwest sky. Radar showed heavy rain from near Jacumba to near Salton City from about 4-6 p.m. The Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the northwestern parts of the county and stated some areas received up to three inches of rain.

