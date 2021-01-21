EL CENTRO — While Imperial County is pleased the governor has allowed those 65 and older to be vaccinated for COVID-19, it’s nowhere near as happy there has not been enough vaccines distributed to accomplish this.

In a Tuesday letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, which all five supervisors signed, they urged for him to distribute more vaccines to Imperial County.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.