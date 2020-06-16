County looks to update its pitch to Sacramento

Imperial County has yet receive a response from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office regarding its June 3 letter requesting a variance that would allow it to move forward in its COVID reopening plan. AP FILE PHOTO/JEFF CHIU, POOL

 Jeff Chiu

EL CENTRO — Imperial County officials are planning to renew and update their pitch to the Governor’s Office later this week for being granted local control to move on to advanced Stage 2 of the Roadmap to Recovery Plan.

To date, the county has received no response to the letter it sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting a variance. The letter was sent after local officials realized the county may not be able to meet the state metrics for reopening for some time.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

