EL CENTRO — Imperial County isn’t quite at the 8 percent seven-day positive test average the state has said is necessary to advance out of Stage 1 of its COVID recovery plan, but it may be close enough.

County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that he has been advised by the state to file the needed paperwork that would allow Imperial County to move back to early Stage 2 of recovery. That includes customers being allowed to enter retail stores, visit Imperial Valley Mall or have limited indoor church services.

