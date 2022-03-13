County mulls major housing project in Heber

EL CENTRO — Imperial County is reviewing a developer’s proposal to construct up to 320 affordable housing apartment units in multiple phases in Heber, a Planning Commission report states.
On the May 9 Commission agenda was a proposal for the subdivision of about 16 acres to create five lots for the Miraluz Affordable Housing Project. The site is located at 175 E. Correll Road. Work would also involve improvements to the nearby intersection of Highway 86 and Pitzer Road.
