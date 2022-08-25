Paula Llanas

Paula Llanas

COURTESY PHOTO

In its third appointment of a major department head in just over a week, the county Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in closed session Tuesday to name Paula Llanas director of Social Services.

Llanas had previously been assistant director and replaces Veronica E. Rodriguez, who abruptly resigned in late May.

