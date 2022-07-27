Michael Kelley
County Supervisor Michael Kelley provided an update Tuesday on the search for a new director of the Social Services Department.

EL CNETRO-- In the wake of the abrupt resignation in late May of its Social Services Department director, Imperial County is moving steadily toward naming a replacement.

The status was reported Tuesday by Supervisor Michael Kelley at the county board’s weekly meeting. He said he spent hours Monday on a panel interviewing applicants for the job.

