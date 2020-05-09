County obtains trailers to house homeless diagnosed with COVID-19
The county Department of Social Services has acquired 10 trailers as quarantine shelters for homeless who have tested positive for COVID-19. COURTESY PHOTO

The spread of the COVID-19 has brought with it the challenges of trying to keep Imperial Valley residents safe. The challenge is amplified when it comes to addressing the needs of the homeless or those at risk for homelessness though this pandemic.

Aided by state grant funds, the Imperial County Department of Social Services — working alongside other Imperial County Continuum of Care Council and other county services — to provide housing to the homeless who otherwise would be unable to shelter in place.

