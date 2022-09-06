Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — The County of Imperial Executive Office and GSA/Budget-Fiscal Division is proud to announce a new initiative to ensure open government and provide greater access and transparency to the County’s budget.
According to a release shared on Friday, the County’s OpenBook budget portal is now available to members of the public who want to better the County of Imperial’s finances. The portal provides insight into actual revenue and expenditure data through easy-to-understand visualizations of revenues, expenses, how much money has been allocated to upcoming projects, and more.
