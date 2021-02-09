ounty order allows for limited indoor worship

Participants pray during the ninth annual Imperial County National Day of Prayer on May 1, 2013, at Christ Community Church in El Centro. Recent state Supreme Court rulings will permit resumption of indoor church services at 25 percent capacity. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO – Imperial County Public Health Department issued a new health officer order Sunday to allow resumption of indoor church services, albeit on a very restricted basis.

The new order follows a state health order issued Saturday in the aftermath of state Supreme Court rulings issued Friday in two cases where churches argued the restrictions violated their religious liberty.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.