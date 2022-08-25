COUNTY — The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has launched a joint mental health awareness billboard campaign in partnership with the Imperial County Office of Education, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, and Imperial County School-Based Mental Health Consortium.

“As our local school districts reopen this Fall, it is necessary to prioritize the mental health needs of our students. The pandemic taught us that collaboration is the key to successful community engagement in our community. The Imperial County Public Health Department is thrilled to collaborate with local partner agencies in this joint mental health awareness campaign to address the mental health needs of our students and to let our families know they are not alone,” stated the Director of Imperial County Public Health Department, Janette Angulo.

Billboard campaign

According to a press release sent on Wednesday, the Imperial County Public Health Department has launched a joint mental health awareness billboard campaign with local agencies. 
Family billboard

Funded through ICPHD’s "Safe Schools for All" program, this campaign aims at raising awareness about mental health, improving access to services, and reducing the stigma of mental illness.
Billboard Spanish

The awareness campaign also includes messages in Spanish to reach out to the community. 

Tags

