Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
COUNTY — The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has launched a joint mental health awareness billboard campaign in partnership with the Imperial County Office of Education, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, and Imperial County School-Based Mental Health Consortium.
“As our local school districts reopen this Fall, it is necessary to prioritize the mental health needs of our students. The pandemic taught us that collaboration is the key to successful community engagement in our community. The Imperial County Public Health Department is thrilled to collaborate with local partner agencies in this joint mental health awareness campaign to address the mental health needs of our students and to let our families know they are not alone,” stated the Director of Imperial County Public Health Department, Janette Angulo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.