County poised to expand response to mental health crises

A $3 million state grant to Imperial County Behavioral Health Services would allow for the hiring of seven staff members and the purchase of two vehicles for three “Crisis Mobile Care Units.” They would respond to schools, clinics, hospitals and other community locations at which someone is having a mental health crisis. IVP FILE PHOTO
EL CENTRO – With local public agencies and hospitals responding on average to more than 1,000 mental health crisis cases per year, Imperial County is poised to approve a $3 million state grant to create mobile response units.
The matter is expected to be voted on today by the Board of Supervisors. The grant from the state Department of Health Care Services was awarded to the county in October, according to a report by Behavioral Health Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. It would run through June 2025, and no county funds would be needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.