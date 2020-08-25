County posts 26.8% unemployment in July

SOURCE: CALIFORNIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

EL CENTRO — A smaller labor force and a small uptick in demand for farm labor helped offset the loss of about 1,900 non-farm jobs to help improve the county’s unemployment rate slightly in July, according to the latest estimates from the state Economic Development Department.

The local labor pool shrank by roughly 1,700 workers while non-farm jobs rose by 1,000, dropping Imperial County’s unemployment rate from a revised 27.4 percent in June to 26.8 percent in July.

