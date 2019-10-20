County posts 20.7 percent unemployment in September

EL CENTRO — The bright side to September’s unemployment numbers for Imperial County was that they were an improvement on the month before. The downside was they were more than 13 percentage points higher than the next highest county in California and 0.7 percentage point higher than they were the same time a year ago.

Preliminary estimates from the state Employment Development Department put the September unemployment rate for Imperial County at 20.7 percent. That’s compared to 3.5 percent for the state and 3.3 percent for the nation.

