IMPERIAL COUNTY --- The County of Imperial starting today will reopen county regional parks, private and public golf courses, and other outdoor recreational areas, with limited access.

 Outdoor recreational areas that can be used for jogging, walking, biking and other non-contact outdoor sports will be permitted to reopen, with some restrictions and guidelines still in place in order to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19. 

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.