EL CENTRO — Imperial County has received the draft financial model report for its landfill program, and it is one that could include increased fees for residents.

Public Works Director John Gay said in an email that he has received the draft financial model report and is reviewing it for finalization.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

