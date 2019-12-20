SAN BERNARDINO — A San Bernardino Superior Court Judge Thursday morning approved the sale of 13 parcels of the mostly closed Imperial Center in Heber for $16 million after no bids were received at the public auction held at the San Bernardino County Superior Courthouse.

The $16 million Beyond Foods Inc. agreed to pay will be used for debts owed by Pacificland International Development Inc. Those debts include $2 million to Imperial County for defaulting on a 2017 loan.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

