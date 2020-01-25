HEBER — If Imperial County is going to recover the $2 million it loaned to the Imperial Center development, the money probably won’t come from the proceeds of the recent sale of the property.

The sale of the Imperial Center in Heber for $16 million to Beyond Foods Inc. will close next month, said Scott Yahrus, senior project manager for Los Angeles-based Receiver Specialists.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.