County’s COVID infection rate dropping
Buy Now

The Imperial County Public Health Department Tuesday reported the COVID-19 numbers for the county are improving. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Public Health Department Tuesday morning told the Board of Supervisors the COVID-19 numbers that have closed almost all business in the community for more than four months are improving.

Public Health Director Janette Angulo reported the county is no longer owns the state’s highest infection rate.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.