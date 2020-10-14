County’s COVID numbers moving the wrong way
Buy Now

EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s hopes of moving to a less restrictive tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy is being hampered by the increasing COVID-19 positive numbers in the last few weeks.

Every Tuesday the state releases updated numbers on where each county stands, and while some nearby counties have seen their numbers improve enough to move to a less restrictive tier, Imperial County is going in the opposite direction.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.