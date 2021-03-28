County’s unemployment picture improved in February
EL CENTRO – The good news regarding Imperial County’s preliminary unemployment numbers for February is that not only did its claims drop, but both the workforce and the number of jobs expanded.

According to the California Employment Development Department estimates released Friday, Imperial County’s unemployment rate last month was 15.9 percent, compared to 16.5 percent in January.

