County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in March
Buy Now

EL CENTRO – A smaller labor force and a boost in employment in the leisure and hospitality sector helped Imperial County overcome the loss of nearly 1,500 farm jobs to show slight improvement in its unemployment rate.

According to the preliminary estimate released by the state Employment Development Department Friday, Imperial County posted a 15.7 percent unemployment rate in March. That compares to a revised 16 percent rate in February and a 20.l percent rate in March 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.