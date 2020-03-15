EL CENTRO — A significant adjustment in December’s unemployment numbers for Imperial County has made January’s numbers from the state Employment Development Department look poorer by comparison.

In January, the EDD estimated the county’s unemployment rate for December at 19.4 percent. On Friday, the department issued a revision knocking 2.4 percentage points off that number while estimating January’s rate at 18.8 percent.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.