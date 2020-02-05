County says current risk from coronavirus is low
EL CENTRO – Imperial County Public Health Department is advising the public to be mindful of basic health precautions to take in the face potential threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), but it says the risk of infection among county residents remains low at this time.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday said although there have been 11 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV) in the United States and six in California, there have been no confirmed cases in Imperial County.

