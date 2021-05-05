County seeking grant to re-house Niland fire victims
EL CENTRO — A little more than 10 months ago the community of Niland experienced a devastating fire that destroyed more than 40 structures and cost 33 families their homes.

At their meeting Tuesday, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution that authorized the submission of a grant application of $4.46 million through the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and its Community Development Block Grant. That funding would include the cost of 18 to 20 mobile homes on lots in Niland where homes were destroyed in the fire.

