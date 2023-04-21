County Sheriff's Office clarifies Calipatria school bus incident

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL – On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Brawley Police Department in reference to a past occurred incident of a male subject shooting at a Calipatria Unified School District bus. The bus driver had gone to the Brawley Police Department to file a report.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was said to have occurred in the county area of Highway 111 and Andre Road. The incident was reported to have occurred on Tuesday, April 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. “No children or other persons were injured during this incident and no damage was found on the bus during an inspection for evidence,” the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.