County signs extra contract with Republic for fire cleanup
The county agreed to a $600,000 contract with Republic Services to cover extra cost of hauling debris from the June 28 fire in Niland. IVP FILE PHOTO

NILAND — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement for $600,000 with a waste management consulting service for additional cleanup required for the June 28 fire here.

The county already had an agreement with Republic Services for on-call-as-needed cleanup in the unincorporated communities in the county.

