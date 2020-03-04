In terms of vote tally, Imperial County Democratic voters had minimal impact on Bernie Sanders convincing win in California’s Democratic Presidential Primary on Tuesday, but it terms of percentages, the senator from Vermont carried this county in a landslide.

At 10:37 p.m., with 163 of the county’s 197 precincts reporting, Sanders had collected 2,385 of the 6,058 (40.34 percent) Democratic votes cast. His closest competitor in the county Democratic race was former Vice President Joe Biden with 1,617 votes (27.35 percent).

