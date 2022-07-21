Salton Sea
The Salton Sea is dying, but its salvation might be the extraction of lithium from the ground around it.

IMPERIAL–The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved support of an effort by the operator of several local geothermal electric-power plants to obtain a federal grant to construct a lithium-production plant.

The meeting was held at the city council chambers here. The vote was 4-0 with Supervisor Luis Plancarte absent.

