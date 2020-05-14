EL CENTRO — Faced with farmworkers and others who have trouble crossing the border to work in Imperial Valley, the county is collaborating with San Diego County on a joint letter in hopes of receiving assistance from the state and federal governments.

The two counties are the only ones in California that share a border with Mexico, prompting them to send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom with their request for assistance.

