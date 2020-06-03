EL CENTRO — With Imperial County being nowhere close to the one remaining metric necessary to allow it to move forward in the coronavirus recovery roadmap, the Board of Supervisors and Public Health Department will be sending a letter to the governor to tell him of the county’s situation and to seek a variance.

Supervisor Ryan Kelley said the county has done everything right the past 10 weeks, and while most other counties, including Los Angeles, have reopened, Imperial County in the last seven days had more than double the allowed percentage of positive cases at 19.34 percent.

